Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB

A U.S. Air Force pilot provides a brief to a group of Junior Leadership Bay students at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2025. During their visit, the students learned about the equipment pilots are required to wear during a flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
