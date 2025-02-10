A group of Junior Leadership Bay students pose for a photo in front of a QF-16 Full Scale Aerial Target at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2025. While visiting the installation, the students received various briefings from the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8866261
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-NF392-1430
|Resolution:
|5136x3417
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.