    Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A group of Junior Leadership Bay students pose for a photo in front of a QF-16 Full Scale Aerial Target at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2025. While visiting the installation, the students received various briefings from the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 15:38
    Photo ID: 8866261
    VIRIN: 250204-F-NF392-1430
    Resolution: 5136x3417
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

