Bay County Junior Leadership Bay visit Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of Junior Leadership Bay students pose for a photo in front of a QF-16 Full Scale Aerial Target at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2025. While visiting the installation, the students received various briefings from the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron, 82nd Aerial Targets Squadron and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)