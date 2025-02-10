First Annual Warrior Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers and Djiboutian Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members, assigned to Team Two, perform a wall climb during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. Joint events and competitions like Warrior Day reinforce the teamwork and trust essential for mission success with the U.S. and Djiboutian FAD partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)