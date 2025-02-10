Djiboutian and U.S. Service Members Strengthen Partnership in CJTF-HOA’s First Warrior Day

Photo By Pfc. James Webster | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. James Webster | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa commanding general, and Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) Colonel-Major Mohamed Kayad Guelleh pose for a photo with U.S. and Djiboutian service members during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. CJTF-HOA hosted its inaugural Warrior Day, marking a significant milestone in U.S. and Djiboutian military collaboration where six mixed teams of U.S. and Djiboutian service members partnered up to compete in the event. The event consists of medical training, an obstacle course, and a simulated rifle range. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Webster) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, hosted its inaugural Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on February 4, 2025, marking a significant milestone in U.S.-Djiboutian military collaboration.



Warrior Day, designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen bonds between U.S. service members and Djibouti’s Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD), featured joint team-based exercises aimed at fostering teamwork, cohesion, and tactical skill development. The event underscores CJTF-HOA’s ongoing commitment to regional stability and security through shared training and Cooperation.



“This event allowed us to integrate and demonstrate how our forces work together,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marzouk Latoundji, a Warrior Day volunteer. “Beyond the competition, we built friendships and deepened our mutual understanding.”



Six mixed teams competed across three stations: a gunfighter virtual shooting range, a medical assessment and response drill, and an obstacle course. These challenges tested participants' physical endurance, tactical proficiency, and ability to operate effectively under pressure.



“The challenges we face today are designed to push us to our limits, testing our communication, strategy, and ability to work together under pressure,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Cashman, CJTF- HOA commanding general.



In addition to the tactical exercises, Warrior Day emphasized physical and mental resilience. The camaraderie extended beyond the competition, as U.S. and Djiboutian service members shared meals, exchanged patches, and even took part in prayer together.



“During the break, I had the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with the Djiboutian service members while sharing a meal,” said Latoundji. “After everyone finished eating, I joined them in prayer, as we share the same Muslim faith.”



“We are proud to host this event with our partners from the FAD,” said Cashman. “Seeing the teamwork and dedication from both American and Djiboutian warriors demonstrates our shared commitment to security and cooperation in East Africa.”



The competition concluded with Team Four, securing first place. Maj. Gen. Cashman and FAD Colonel-Major Mohamed Kayad Guelleh awarded the winning team a first-place certificate, recognizing their outstanding performance.



“Integration and cooperation were at the forefront of this event,” said Sgt. 1st Class David Mota, CJTF-HOA NCO in charge of exercise planning. “Training together ensures we continue to develop our people, enhance readiness, and strengthen our collective operational effectiveness.”



CJTF-HOA remains dedicated to fostering strong partnerships and enhancing regional stability,

ensuring service members from both nations remain prepared to address emerging security

challenges together.