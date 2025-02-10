A U.S. Marine, assigned to Team One, low crawls through an obstacle during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. The shared challenges during Warrior Day brought U.S. and Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members together, enhancing cooperation and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 07:59
|Photo ID:
|8865460
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-NR948-1768
|Resolution:
|3899x2599
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Annual Warrior Day [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Djiboutian and U.S. Service Members Strengthen Partnership in CJTF-HOA’s First Warrior Day
No keywords found.