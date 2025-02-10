Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Annual Warrior Day [Image 9 of 12]

    First Annual Warrior Day

    DJIBOUTI

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A U.S. Marine, assigned to Team One, low crawls through an obstacle during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. The shared challenges during Warrior Day brought U.S. and Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members together, enhancing cooperation and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 07:59
    Photo ID: 8865460
    VIRIN: 250204-F-NR948-1768
    Resolution: 3899x2599
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: DJ
    This work, First Annual Warrior Day [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djiboutian and U.S. Service Members Strengthen Partnership in CJTF-HOA&rsquo;s First Warrior Day

    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Warrior Day
    One Team

