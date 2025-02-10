First Annual Warrior Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine, assigned to Team One, low crawls through an obstacle during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. The shared challenges during Warrior Day brought U.S. and Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members together, enhancing cooperation and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)