U.S. Marines assigned to Team One, work together through an obstacle during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. Warrior Day strengthened not only military skills, but also camaraderie and warrior ethos between U.S. and Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 07:59
|Photo ID:
|8865462
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-NR948-1815
|Resolution:
|6053x5504
|Size:
|15.11 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Annual Warrior Day [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
