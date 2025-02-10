First Annual Warrior Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Team One, work together through an obstacle during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. Warrior Day strengthened not only military skills, but also camaraderie and warrior ethos between U.S. and Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)