First Annual Warrior Day

Djiboutian Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members and U.S. Marines assigned to Team One, aim during the gunfighter virtual shooting range during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. Warrior Day fostered teamwork, trust and interoperability, reinforcing the partnership between U.S. and Djiboutian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)