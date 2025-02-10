Djiboutian Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members and U.S. Marines assigned to Team One, aim during the gunfighter virtual shooting range during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. Warrior Day fostered teamwork, trust and interoperability, reinforcing the partnership between U.S. and Djiboutian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 07:59
|Photo ID:
|8865452
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-NR948-1188
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.29 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Annual Warrior Day [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Djiboutian and U.S. Service Members Strengthen Partnership in CJTF-HOA’s First Warrior Day
No keywords found.