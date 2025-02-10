Djiboutian Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members and U.S. Marines, assigned to team one, prepare to apply a tourniquet during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. U.S. and FAD service members sharpened their skills through competition while strengthening the foundation of a lasting partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 07:59
|Photo ID:
|8865458
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-NR948-1228
|Resolution:
|7016x4677
|Size:
|11.49 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Annual Warrior Day [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Djiboutian and U.S. Service Members Strengthen Partnership in CJTF-HOA’s First Warrior Day
