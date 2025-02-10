First Annual Warrior Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Djiboutian Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members and U.S. Marines, assigned to team one, prepare to apply a tourniquet during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. U.S. and FAD service members sharpened their skills through competition while strengthening the foundation of a lasting partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)