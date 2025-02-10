Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Annual Warrior Day [Image 8 of 12]

    DJIBOUTI

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Djiboutian Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) service members and U.S. Marines, assigned to team one, prepare to apply a tourniquet during Warrior Day at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 4, 2025. U.S. and FAD service members sharpened their skills through competition while strengthening the foundation of a lasting partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 07:59
    Photo ID: 8865458
    VIRIN: 250204-F-NR948-1228
    Resolution: 7016x4677
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Annual Warrior Day [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djiboutian and U.S. Service Members Strengthen Partnership in CJTF-HOA&rsquo;s First Warrior Day

    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Warrior Day
    One Team

