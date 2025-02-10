U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, Commanding General, Security Force Assistance Command speaks during the Rehearsal of Concept Drill in support of Operation Combined Victory at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2025. OCV provides the SFABs’ an opportunity to enable Allies and partners up to the Corps and division level through joint force enabler integration in support of theatre armies, joint force land component commanders and U.S. Corps in a training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8864853
|VIRIN:
|250209-A-IF596-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.