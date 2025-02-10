Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, Commanding General, Security Force Assistance Command speaks during the Rehearsal of Concept Drill in support of Operation Combined Victory at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2025. OCV provides the SFABs’ an opportunity to enable Allies and partners up to the Corps and division level through joint force enabler integration in support of theatre armies, joint force land component commanders and U.S. Corps in a training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix)