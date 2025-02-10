Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, Commanding General, Security Force Assistance Command speaks during the Rehearsal of Concept Drill in support of Operation Combined Victory at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2025. OCV provides the SFABs’ an opportunity to enable Allies and partners up to the Corps and division level through joint force enabler integration in support of theatre armies, joint force land component commanders and U.S. Corps in a training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 18:59
    Photo ID: 8864853
    VIRIN: 250209-A-IF596-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROC Drill
    SFAB
    1st SFAB
    3rd SFAB
    OCV
    982nd Signal Company (ABN)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download