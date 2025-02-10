Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill [Image 1 of 6]

    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisors attend a rehearsal of concept for Operation Combined Victory at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2025. Advisor teams from 1st and 3rd SFABs came together to validate as a task force and exercise the Advisor network to enable integration with Allies and partners in a conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaleesa Abrams)

