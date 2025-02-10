U.S. Army Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisors attend a rehearsal of concept for Operation Combined Victory at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2025. Advisor teams from 1st and 3rd SFABs came together to validate as a task force and exercise the Advisor network to enable integration with Allies and partners in a conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaleesa Abrams)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8864847
|VIRIN:
|250209-A-YW658-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.