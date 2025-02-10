U.S. Army Lt. Col. Travis Shain, assigned to Security Force Assistance Command, answers a question during the Rehearsal of Concept drill for Operation Combined Victory, at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2024. OCV validates the SFABs’ ability to enable multi domain and joint enabler integration with Allies and partners to allow for force flow of conventional U.S. Corps and divisions in a conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keli Luangrath)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8864851
|VIRIN:
|250209-A-XB335-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.