Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Security Force Assistance Command

    A U.S. Army Soldier places a map marker during the Rehearsal of Concept Drill for Operation Combined Victory at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2025. OCV validates the SFABs’ ability to enable multi domain and joint enabler integration with Allies and partners to allow for force flow of conventional U.S. Corps and divisions in a conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaleesa Abrams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 19:04
    Photo ID: 8864849
    VIRIN: 250209-A-YW658-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFAB
    1st SFAB
    3rd SFAB
    OCV
    98nd Signal Company (ABN)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download