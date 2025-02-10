Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier places a map marker during the Rehearsal of Concept Drill for Operation Combined Victory at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2025. OCV validates the SFABs’ ability to enable multi domain and joint enabler integration with Allies and partners to allow for force flow of conventional U.S. Corps and divisions in a conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaleesa Abrams)