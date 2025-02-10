Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill

U.S. Army Spc. Keli Luangrath, assigned to 982nd Signal Company Airborne photographs the Rehearsal of Concept Drill for Operation Combined Victory at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2025. OCV validates the SFABs’ ability to enable multi domain and joint enabler integration with Allies and partners to allow for force flow of conventional U.S. Corps and divisions in a conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaleesa Abrams)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8864848
|VIRIN:
|250209-A-YW658-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
