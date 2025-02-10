Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isaac Giddings, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade moves a placard during the Rehearsal of Concept Drill in support of Operation Combined Victory at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Feb. 9, 2025. OCV validates the SFABs’ ability to deploy and operate alongside Allies and partners as the first U.S. conventional force in conflict, supporting theatre operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 19:01
    Photo ID: 8864852
    VIRIN: 250209-A-IF596-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill
    Operation Combined Victory: ROC Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROC Drill
    SFAB
    1st SFAB
    3rd SFAB
    OCV
    982nd Signal Company (ABN)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download