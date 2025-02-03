Otto retires from 123rd Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Kentucky National Guard applaud Col. Hans Otto during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 15, 2024. Otto’s career spanned 27 years across multiple assignments in the active-duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)