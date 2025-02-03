Otto retires from 123rd Medical Group

Airmen from the 123rd Medical Group present Col. Hans Otto, right, outgoing group commander, with a framed unit flag during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 15, 2024. Otto’s career spanned 27 years across multiple assignments in the active-duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
Otto concludes military career spanning 27 years and three continents
