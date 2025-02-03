Otto retires from military service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Hans Otto, right, outgoing commander of the 123rd Medical Group, salutes Col. Matthew Quenichet, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, during Otto’s retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 15, 2024. Otto’s career spanned 27 years across multiple assignments in the active-duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)