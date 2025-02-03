Otto retires from 123rd Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Matthew Quenichet, left, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, presents Col. Hans Otto, outgoing commander of the 123rd Medical Group, with a Certificate of Retirement during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 15, 2024. Otto’s career spanned 27 years across multiple assignments in the active-duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)