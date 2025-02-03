Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Otto retires from 123rd Medical Group [Image 2 of 6]

    Otto retires from 123rd Medical Group

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Col. Matthew Quenichet, left, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, presents Col. Hans Otto, outgoing commander of the 123rd Medical Group, with a Certificate of Retirement during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 15, 2024. Otto’s career spanned 27 years across multiple assignments in the active-duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Otto concludes military career spanning 27 years and three continents

