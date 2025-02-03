Otto concludes military career spanning 27 years and three continents

Col. Hans Otto, commander of the 123rd Medical Group, was officially retired during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here Dec. 15, ending a military career spanning more than 27 years.



Col. Matthew Quenichet, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, took the stage to commend Otto’s “exemplary leadership” before a crowd of friends, family and colleagues.



“There’s a natural tension between medical and operations,” Quenichet said. “As the former operations group commander, I can attest to the fact that you met those issues head on and because of your personality and leadership style. I never hesitated to reach out to you and work through whatever we had going on. Your leadership of the medical group has been exemplary, and you have been a pleasure to work beside.



“Your impact within the wing has been tremendous,” Quenichet continued. “Your work to improve medical outprocessing and servicemember care will be enduring. You’ve been an ambassador for the Kentucky Air National Guard, reaching outside of the wing to improve the quality and quantity of training as well as to partner with Puerto Rico to enhance knowledge and relationships. Thank you for taking good care of your unit. Your personality and competence were critical to the success of the 123rd Airlift Wing, and we’re grateful for your time with us.”



Otto graduated from Wright State University’s honors program at the top of his class in 1997, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology. He was commissioned that same year through the Health Professions Scholarship Program and served in the United States Air Force Reserve though medical school at Ohio State University. He entered active duty in 2001 to begin his internal medicine residency at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and completed the residency in 2004.



Otto has served various roles in assignments in Korea, Germany and the United States, leading primary care and specialty clinics in multiple units, major commands and expeditionary groups. He is a flight surgeon and chief physician, board certified in allergy and immunology, and a certified physician executive.



In the civilian world, Otto is the medical director of clinical operations and a practicing allergist and immunologist for the nation’s second-largest allergy and immunology group, which has more than 100 offices in nine states.



As the ceremony came to a close, Otto took the stage to give his final remarks.



“It was through the example of countless exceptional leaders in the U.S. Air Force and the amazing people that I get to work with, who continue to inspire and motivate me and everyone in this room, that we continue to repeatedly achieve things that we were told were impossible,” Otto said. “That is what gets people to stick around for nearly three decades.



“Thank you all for being a part of my career and sharing in my successes,” Otto continued. “But most importantly, thank you all for being a part of my life. The people that I have been able to meet in my career have been amazing and shaped me into the leader, the man and the father that I am.”

