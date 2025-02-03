Otto retires from 123rd Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Daniel Dierfeldt, left, chief of aerospace medicine for the 123rd Medical Group, presents Col. Hans Otto, outgoing group commander, with a Minuteman statue during Otto’s retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 15, 2024. Otto’s career spanned 27 years across multiple assignments in the active-duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)