Lt. Col. Daniel Dierfeldt, left, chief of aerospace medicine for the 123rd Medical Group, presents Col. Hans Otto, outgoing group commander, with a Minuteman statue during Otto’s retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 15, 2024. Otto’s career spanned 27 years across multiple assignments in the active-duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|12.15.2024
|02.10.2025 11:39
|8863871
|241215-Z-ZW877-1244
|3000x2000
|3.85 MB
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
This work, Otto retires from 123rd Medical Group [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Otto concludes military career spanning 27 years and three continents
