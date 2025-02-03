Corroding Metal Unearthed During Military Construction is Gathered for Recycling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brackets, washers, screws, and assorted pot metal waste unearthed during the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is collected by contractors conducting grading on the site. The scrap metal is delivered to a recycling company on the island.



The clearing and grading process for military construction on Guam is done six inches at a time. Technicians accompany bulldozers from the safety of a blast box, where they can scan every square foot of freshly turned dirt.

Any potential Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) or archeological artifacts are identified for UXO Technicians or Archeologists to respond to according to strict protocols. Some project sites are particularly challenging due to excessive amounts of metal waste and man-made debris that were left in the jungle decades ago.