    Corroding Metal Unearthed During Military Construction is Gathered for Recycling [Image 7 of 7]

    Corroding Metal Unearthed During Military Construction is Gathered for Recycling

    GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Brackets, washers, screws, and assorted pot metal waste unearthed during the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is collected by contractors conducting grading on the site. The scrap metal is delivered to a recycling company on the island.

    The clearing and grading process for military construction on Guam is done six inches at a time. Technicians accompany bulldozers from the safety of a blast box, where they can scan every square foot of freshly turned dirt.
    Any potential Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) or archeological artifacts are identified for UXO Technicians or Archeologists to respond to according to strict protocols. Some project sites are particularly challenging due to excessive amounts of metal waste and man-made debris that were left in the jungle decades ago.

    GALLERY

    Ordnance Unearthed During Construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    Objects of Potential Archeological Interest are Covered and Cordoned Off at the Site of Military Construction on Northern Guam
    A Contractor Waves from Within a Blast Box Used for UXO Removal During Construction of Camp Blaz
    A Bulldozer is Fitted with a Three-Inch Plexiglass Shield to Protect the Operator During UXO Operations
    NAVFAC Staff Walk by a Pile of Scrap Metal Unearthed During Construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    A Marker Shows the Final Depth of Ground Clearance Achieved for a Construction Site
