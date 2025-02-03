Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Staff Walk by a Pile of Scrap Metal Unearthed During Construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 5 of 7]

    GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    A pile of scrap metal used for military ordnance has been collected on the site of a military construction project in northern Guam. This pile does not contain munitions, but contractors comb over every square inch of freshly turned dirt from the safety of a blast box to identify potential munitions or archeological artifacts before sorting the anomalies into piles for recycling.

    On military construction sites in Guam, ground clearing occurs six inches at a time. Anomalies are reported to a UXO technician or archeologist for further assessment.
    Some project sites are particularly challenging due to excessive amounts of metal waste and man-made debris that were left in the jungle decades ago.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 23:50
    UXO, Grading, Construction, Camp Blaz, EOD, NAVFAC

