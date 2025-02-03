NAVFAC Staff Walk by a Pile of Scrap Metal Unearthed During Construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

A pile of scrap metal used for military ordnance has been collected on the site of a military construction project in northern Guam. This pile does not contain munitions, but contractors comb over every square inch of freshly turned dirt from the safety of a blast box to identify potential munitions or archeological artifacts before sorting the anomalies into piles for recycling.
On military construction sites in Guam, ground clearing occurs six inches at a time. Anomalies are reported to a UXO technician or archeologist for further assessment.
Some project sites are particularly challenging due to excessive amounts of metal waste and man-made debris that were left in the jungle decades ago.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2025 23:50
|Photo ID:
|8863287
|VIRIN:
|250124-O-CM160-2192
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
