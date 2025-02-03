NAVFAC Staff Walk by a Pile of Scrap Metal Unearthed During Construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pile of scrap metal used for military ordnance has been collected on the site of a military construction project in northern Guam. This pile does not contain munitions, but contractors comb over every square inch of freshly turned dirt from the safety of a blast box to identify potential munitions or archeological artifacts before sorting the anomalies into piles for recycling.



On military construction sites in Guam, ground clearing occurs six inches at a time. Anomalies are reported to a UXO technician or archeologist for further assessment.

Some project sites are particularly challenging due to excessive amounts of metal waste and man-made debris that were left in the jungle decades ago.