Objects of Potential Archeological Interest are Covered and Cordoned Off at the Site of Military Construction on Northern Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Objects of potential archeological interest have been carefully covered and separated from the rest of construction activity at a site undergoing grading in northern Guam. The Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) works closely with the Guam State Historic Preservation Office to ensure any potential cultural or environmental resources are identified and protected during construction activity.



Archeological discoveries made during the construction of the new Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz have re-defined the history of Guam, revealing ancient ties to the northern plateau. Historical artifacts are delivered to the care of the Guam Cultural Repository.