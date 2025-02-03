Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Objects of Potential Archeological Interest are Covered and Cordoned Off at the Site of Military Construction on Northern Guam [Image 2 of 7]

    Objects of Potential Archeological Interest are Covered and Cordoned Off at the Site of Military Construction on Northern Guam

    GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Objects of potential archeological interest have been carefully covered and separated from the rest of construction activity at a site undergoing grading in northern Guam. The Office in Charge of Construction (OICC) works closely with the Guam State Historic Preservation Office to ensure any potential cultural or environmental resources are identified and protected during construction activity.

    Archeological discoveries made during the construction of the new Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz have re-defined the history of Guam, revealing ancient ties to the northern plateau. Historical artifacts are delivered to the care of the Guam Cultural Repository.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 23:50
    Photo ID: 8863284
    VIRIN: 250124-O-CM160-4974
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: GU
