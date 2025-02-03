Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Marker Shows the Final Depth of Ground Clearance Achieved for a Construction Site

    A Marker Shows the Final Depth of Ground Clearance Achieved for a Construction Site

    GUAM

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    A wooden marker indicates the required 18-inch depth of clearance for a potential construction site. In the background, freshly turned dirt shows where objects were found and removed.

    The clearing and grading process for military construction on Guam occurs six inches at a time. Technicians scan every square foot of freshly turned dirt. Any anomalies are reported to Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) technicians or archeologists for further assessment. Some project sites are particularly challenging to navigate due to excessive amounts of metal waste and man-made debris that were left in the jungle decades ago.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 23:50
    Photo ID: 8863288
    VIRIN: 250124-O-CM160-7182
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.63 MB
    Location: GU
