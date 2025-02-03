A Marker Shows the Final Depth of Ground Clearance Achieved for a Construction Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A wooden marker indicates the required 18-inch depth of clearance for a potential construction site. In the background, freshly turned dirt shows where objects were found and removed.



The clearing and grading process for military construction on Guam occurs six inches at a time. Technicians scan every square foot of freshly turned dirt. Any anomalies are reported to Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) technicians or archeologists for further assessment. Some project sites are particularly challenging to navigate due to excessive amounts of metal waste and man-made debris that were left in the jungle decades ago.