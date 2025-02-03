A Bulldozer is Fitted with a Three-Inch Plexiglass Shield to Protect the Operator During UXO Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A three-inch thick shield of plexiglass is fitted on the front of a bulldozer used for unexploded ordnance operations (UXO) in northern Guam.



The clearing and grading process for military construction on Guam is done carefully and methodically, inch by inch. Clearing occurs six inches at a time while technicians scan every square foot of freshly turned dirt from the safety of a blast box.

Any potential Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) or archeological artifacts are identified for UXO Technicians or Archeologists to respond to according to strict protocols. Some project sites are particularly challenging due to excessive amounts of metal waste and man-made debris that were left in the jungle decades ago.