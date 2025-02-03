A Contractor Waves from Within a Blast Box Used for UXO Removal During Construction of Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Safely behind a blast box, a contractor waves to the camera on a construction site undergoing UXO removal process.



The clearing and grading process for military construction on Guam is done carefully and methodically, inch by inch. Clearing occurs six inches at a time while technicians scan every square foot of freshly turned dirt. Any potential Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) or archeological artifacts are identified for UXO Technicians or Archeologists to respond to according to strict protocols. Some project sites are particularly challenging due to excessive amounts of metal waste and man-made debris that were left in the jungle decades ago.