Five KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft are shown parked on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. MacDill AFB's mission is to provide air refueling and airlift support, including support to the United States Central Command and United States Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8862384
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-BQ566-1025
|Resolution:
|7284x4156
|Size:
|17.42 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.