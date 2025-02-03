Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency [Image 3 of 6]

    MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft
    Maintenance Squadron, hands off tail pins to a
    pilot before flight at MacDill Air Force Base,
    Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. Prior to every flight, KC-
    135 pilots are responsible for gathering flight
    information, assessing flight safety and filing
    a flight plan. This includes reviewing weather
    conditions, conducting a detailed aircraft
    inspection and familiarizing themselves with
    all relevant operational procedures. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 07:49
    Photo ID: 8862381
    VIRIN: 250205-F-BQ566-1008
    Resolution: 4849x3513
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    KC-135
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    50th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

