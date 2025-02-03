MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency

A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft
Maintenance Squadron, hands off tail pins to a
pilot before flight at MacDill Air Force Base,
Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. Prior to every flight, KC-
135 pilots are responsible for gathering flight
information, assessing flight safety and filing
a flight plan. This includes reviewing weather
conditions, conducting a detailed aircraft
inspection and familiarizing themselves with
all relevant operational procedures. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 07:49
Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
