MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency

A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft

Maintenance Squadron, hands off tail pins to a

pilot before flight at MacDill Air Force Base,

Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. Prior to every flight, KC-

135 pilots are responsible for gathering flight

information, assessing flight safety and filing

a flight plan. This includes reviewing weather

conditions, conducting a detailed aircraft

inspection and familiarizing themselves with

all relevant operational procedures. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)