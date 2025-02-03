MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    An Air Mobility Command (AMC) patch is shown reflected off the flight instruments on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a mission over Tampa, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. The AMC provides rapid air mobility and sustainment for the United States armed forces. The AMC's mission is to deliver the right effects to the right place at the right time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

