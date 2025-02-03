MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Mobility Command (AMC) patch is shown reflected off the flight instruments on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a mission over Tampa, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. The AMC provides rapid air mobility and sustainment for the United States armed forces. The AMC's mission is to deliver the right effects to the right place at the right time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)