    MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency

    MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Smithey, KC-135
    Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 63rd Air
    Refueling Squadron, conducts a pre-flight
    inspection alongside a crew chief on a KC-135 at
    MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025.
    Pilots conduct pre-flight inspections to ensure the
    airworthiness and safety of aircraft before flight to
    identify potential issues and ensure all systems are
    functioning properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 07:49
    This work, MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

