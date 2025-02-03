U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Smithey, KC-135
Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 63rd Air
Refueling Squadron, conducts a pre-flight
inspection alongside a crew chief on a KC-135 at
MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025.
Pilots conduct pre-flight inspections to ensure the
airworthiness and safety of aircraft before flight to
identify potential issues and ensure all systems are
functioning properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8862378
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-BQ566-1007
|Resolution:
|5568x3480
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS