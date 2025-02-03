MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Smithey, KC-135

Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 63rd Air

Refueling Squadron, conducts a pre-flight

inspection alongside a crew chief on a KC-135 at

MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025.

Pilots conduct pre-flight inspections to ensure the

airworthiness and safety of aircraft before flight to

identify potential issues and ensure all systems are

functioning properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)