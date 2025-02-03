MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Smithey, left, and

Capt. Zach Trujillo, KC-135 Stratotanker pilots

assigned to the 63rd and 50th Air Refueling

Squadrons, fly a KC-135 during a mission over

Tampa, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. KC-135 aircrew

typically consists of three: a pilot, co-pilot and

boom operator. Some missions require additional

aircrew such as a navigator or aeromedical

evacuation crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech.

Sgt. Alexander Cook)