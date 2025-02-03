U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Smithey, left, and
Capt. Zach Trujillo, KC-135 Stratotanker pilots
assigned to the 63rd and 50th Air Refueling
Squadrons, fly a KC-135 during a mission over
Tampa, Florida, Feb. 5, 2025. KC-135 aircrew
typically consists of three: a pilot, co-pilot and
boom operator. Some missions require additional
aircrew such as a navigator or aeromedical
evacuation crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech.
Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8862382
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-BQ566-1010
|Resolution:
|5519x3104
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.