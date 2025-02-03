Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Zach Trujillo, 50th Air
    Refueling Squadron, KC-135 pilot, prepares to
    land a KC-135 on the runway Feb. 5, 2025, at
    MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Through
    employment of the KC-135 aircraft, the 50th ARS
    extends U.S. global power and global reach by
    planning and executing aerial refueling missions
    for U.S. and allied combat and support aircraft.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander
    Cook)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    This work, MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    KC-135
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    50th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

