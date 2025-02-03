U.S. Air Force Capt. Zach Trujillo, 50th Air
Refueling Squadron, KC-135 pilot, prepares to
land a KC-135 on the runway Feb. 5, 2025, at
MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Through
employment of the KC-135 aircraft, the 50th ARS
extends U.S. global power and global reach by
planning and executing aerial refueling missions
for U.S. and allied combat and support aircraft.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander
Cook)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8862380
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-BQ566-1016
|Resolution:
|5261x2959
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.