MacDill pilots fly local patterns, enhance proficiency

U.S. Air Force Capt. Zach Trujillo, 50th Air

Refueling Squadron, KC-135 pilot, prepares to

land a KC-135 on the runway Feb. 5, 2025, at

MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Through

employment of the KC-135 aircraft, the 50th ARS

extends U.S. global power and global reach by

planning and executing aerial refueling missions

for U.S. and allied combat and support aircraft.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander

Cook)