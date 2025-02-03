Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A sentinel from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) supports an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. The wreath was laid by Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)