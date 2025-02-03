Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp gives a brief to Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 19:13
|Photo ID:
|8862054
|VIRIN:
|250207-A-IW468-6472
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.91 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.