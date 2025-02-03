Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 24 of 29]

    Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles presents a gift to the Unknown Soldiers in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 19:13
    Photo ID: 8862065
    VIRIN: 250207-A-IW468-8892
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.27 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    australia
    arlington national cemetery
    anc

