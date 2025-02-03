Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 23 of 29]

    Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Arlington National Cemetery Command Historian Dr. Stephen Carney gives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room to Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 19:13
    Photo ID: 8862064
    VIRIN: 250207-A-IW468-1879
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.97 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    australia
    arlington national cemetery
    anc

