Arlington National Cemetery Command Historian Dr. Stephen Carney gives a tour of the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room to Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 19:13
|Photo ID:
|8862064
|VIRIN:
|250207-A-IW468-1879
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.97 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.