Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp gives a brief to Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)