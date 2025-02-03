Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25 [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM, GUAM

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II is flanked from top to bottom by a Royal Australian Air Force F-35A, a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A and a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II during a formation over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, as part of exercise Cope North 2025. The F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability to the realistic combat training and scenarios in CN25. The aircraft participating in CN25 engage in realistic combat training, an essential part of ensuring the success of air and space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 8861961
    VIRIN: 250207-F-AI717-1467
    Resolution: 4247x2831
    Size: 756.61 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM, GU
    PACAF
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    CN25
    COPENORTH2025

