U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II is flanked from top to bottom by a Royal Australian Air Force F-35A, a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A and a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II during a formation over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, as part of exercise Cope North 2025. The F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced vulnerability to the realistic combat training and scenarios in CN25. The aircraft participating in CN25 engage in realistic combat training, an essential part of ensuring the success of air and space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)