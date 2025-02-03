U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Australian Air Force E-7 Wedgetail is flanked from top to bottom by a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, a RAAF F-35A Lightning II, a USAF F-35A, a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, a USMC F/A-18C Super Hornet, and followed by a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler during a formation over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, as part of exercise Cope North 2025. The United States, Australian, and Japanese air forces, who work as trilateral exercise leads, will establish command and control to organize training for the multinational task force. CN25 exercise activities will take place at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam and the surrounding airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)