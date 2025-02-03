Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25 [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM, GUAM

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Super Hornet assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Beaufort, South Carolina approaches for landing over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, as part of exercise Cope North 2025. The F/A-18D is the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, providing strike and close air support abilities without compromising its fighter capabilities. Exercise CN25 aims to further integrate ally and partner capabilities towards enhancing security and stability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 18:04
    Photo ID: 8861970
    VIRIN: 250207-F-AI717-1586
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    CN25
    COPENORTH2025

