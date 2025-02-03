Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25 [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM, GUAM

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A Japan Air Self Defense Force KC-46 Pegasus is flanked from top to bottom by a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, a RAAF F-35A, a USAF F-35A, a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, a USMC F/A-18C Super Hornet, and followed by a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler during a formation over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, as part of exercise Cope North 2025. The exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and trilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. The United States’ relationships and increased operational capabilities with allies and partners are vital to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)

