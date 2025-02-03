U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford, Aerial Combat Camera Journeyman, assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, prepares to document a formation flight inside an F-16D Fighting Falcon over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, as part of exercise Cope North 2025. CN25 is a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on conducting Combat Air Force training to increase partner nation interoperability. Participants exercise interoperability during CN25 through agile, integrated generation of airpower, demonstrating resilience and survivability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)