    U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25 [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM, GUAM

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A Royal Australian Air Force E-7 Wedgetail is flanked from top to bottom by a RAAF F-35A Lightning II, a U.S. Air Force F-35A, a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A and a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II during a formation over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, as part of exercise Cope North 2025. CN25 is an annual Pacific Air Forces Field Training Exercise designed to foster and enhance interoperability between PACAF, United States Marine Corps, the Royal Australian Air Forces and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)

    PACAF
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    CN25
    COPENORTH2025

