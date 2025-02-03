U.S., JASDF and RAAF aircraft fly in formation during CN25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Australian Air Force E-7 Wedgetail is flanked from top to bottom by a RAAF F-35A Lightning II, a U.S. Air Force F-35A, a Japan Air Self Defense Force F-35A and a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II during a formation over the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, Feb. 7, 2025, as part of exercise Cope North 2025. CN25 is an annual Pacific Air Forces Field Training Exercise designed to foster and enhance interoperability between PACAF, United States Marine Corps, the Royal Australian Air Forces and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)