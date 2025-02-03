A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II pilot assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command flies over the southwest United States while wearing chemical biological radiological nuclear gear as part of Emerald Warrior 25.1, Jan. 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is an exercise designed to match the speed and scale of real-world operations, both validating AFSOC capabilities and innovating new tactical solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 13:58
|Photo ID:
|8859500
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-SC242-2034
|Resolution:
|5163x3435
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.