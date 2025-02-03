MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II pilot assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command conducts preflight checklists, during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Jan. 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is an exercise designed to match the speed and scale of real-world operations, both validating AFSOC capabilities and innovating new tactical solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)