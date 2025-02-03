MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command coordinate air transport support on the ramp of an MC-130J Commando II, during Emerald Warrior 25.1, California, Jan. 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is an exercise designed to match the speed and scale of real-world operations, both validating AFSOC capabilities and innovating new tactical solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)