U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command coordinate loading passengers on a MC-130J Commando II, during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Jan. 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is the premier operational exercise for AFSOC, training combat-ready forces to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 13:58
|Photo ID:
|8859493
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-SC242-1251
|Resolution:
|5332x3548
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.