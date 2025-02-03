Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces

    MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command coordinate loading passengers on a MC-130J Commando II, during Emerald Warrior 25.1, Arizona, Jan. 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is the premier operational exercise for AFSOC, training combat-ready forces to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 8859493
    VIRIN: 250130-F-SC242-1251
    Resolution: 5332x3548
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Emerald Warrior
    1CTCS
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    EW25

