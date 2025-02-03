MC-130J crew transports Emerald Warrior AFSOC forces

A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircrew member assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command stands by during a flight for Emerald Warrior 25.1, over the southwest United States, Jan. 30, 2025. Emerald Warrior is an exercise designed to match the speed and scale of real-world operations, both validating AFSOC capabilities and innovating new tactical solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 13:58
|Photo ID:
|8859498
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-SC242-1844
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
