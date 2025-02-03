MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Command, conducts a brief on installation security with Provost Marshal’s Office Marines at MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 29, 2025. Woodworth toured the installation, speaking on various innovations occurring on MCAS Miramar. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)