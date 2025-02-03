MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Lt. Brian Schroth, the assistant public works officer and Cmdr. John Angle, the public works officer for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, show U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Command, a recently renovated room at MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 28, 2025. Woodworth toured the installation, speaking on various innovations occurring on MCAS Miramar. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)